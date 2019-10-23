Brokerages Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT at $8.62

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. 34,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,900. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.25.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 60,953 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $861,875.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,476 shares in the company, valued at $430,930.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 90,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $1,211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,240.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,131 shares of company stock worth $2,192,674 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 207.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SunPower during the second quarter worth $109,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

