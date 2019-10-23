Brokerages Set Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target at $6.42

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.42.

Several brokerages have commented on OCSL. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $119,533.50. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 595,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 141,082 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $400,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.4% in the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 674,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 79,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 132,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL opened at $5.20 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $731.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 96.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.37%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

