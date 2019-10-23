Brokerages Set Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target at $6.42

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.42.
Several brokerages have commented on OCSL. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.
In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $119,533.50. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of OCSL opened at $5.20 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $731.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 96.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.37%.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.