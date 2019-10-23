Brokerages Set Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Price Target at $21.00

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

GES has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cfra set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Guess? and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. 1,059,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $683.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.78 million. Guess? had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guess? will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 45.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Guess? by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,777 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Guess? by 4,942.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,190,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,351 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Guess? by 15.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 419,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 55,535 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Guess? by 13.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 372,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Guess? by 452.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 303,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.