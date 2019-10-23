Brokerages Set Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) PT at $82.29

Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.29.

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $201,951.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,623.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $150,210.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,563 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,188,000 after buying an additional 41,323 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,564,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,308,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 23.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,070,000 after buying an additional 227,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 415.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,289,000 after buying an additional 921,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $78.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.19. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $868.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.97 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

