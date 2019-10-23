Brokerages Expect PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $333.63 Million

Brokerages expect that PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) will post $333.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $336.00 million and the lowest is $330.00 million. PTC posted sales of $322.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. PTC had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $322.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Griffin Securities downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PTC from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

Shares of PTC traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,857. PTC has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $102.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.36.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $219,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,912.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $54,356.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,593 shares of company stock valued at $664,217 in the last ninety days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,707,000 after purchasing an additional 751,495 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in PTC by 36.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,995,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,124,000 after acquiring an additional 530,204 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in PTC by 11.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,665,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,538,000 after acquiring an additional 173,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PTC by 631.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,500,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,423 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in PTC by 85.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,250,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,279,000 after acquiring an additional 576,967 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

