Brokerages Expect Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) to Post -$0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the highest is ($0.66). Portola Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.94% and a negative return on equity of 352.12%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 608.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLA traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.62. 451,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,487. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTLA. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.