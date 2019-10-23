Brokerages Expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. NN also reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.95 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on NNBR shares. ValuEngine raised NN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in NN by 0.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,352,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,004,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NN by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,026,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,541,000 after buying an additional 63,287 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in NN by 1.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,163,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in NN by 3.2% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,119,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 34,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NN by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 493,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. NN has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $12.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. NN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.93%.

NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

