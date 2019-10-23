Brokerages Expect Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.59. Mondelez International reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

MDLZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.62. 248,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,124,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $53.56. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $56.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.91%.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in Mondelez International by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 292,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after buying an additional 102,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.