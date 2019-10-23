Brokerages Anticipate Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.47 Million

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will post sales of $76.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.11 million. Golar LNG Partners reported sales of $108.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $307.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $286.06 million to $323.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $314.24 million, with estimates ranging from $303.44 million to $341.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $75.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.41 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 2.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMLP shares. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price objective on Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 267,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMLP opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $739.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Golar LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

See Also: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG Partners (GMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.