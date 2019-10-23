Brokerages Anticipate Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will post sales of $76.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.11 million. Golar LNG Partners reported sales of $108.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $307.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $286.06 million to $323.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $314.24 million, with estimates ranging from $303.44 million to $341.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $75.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.41 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 2.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMLP shares. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price objective on Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 267,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMLP opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $739.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Golar LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

