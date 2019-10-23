Brokerages Anticipate Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Five Below posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.38 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Five Below from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.37.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $129.37 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.06.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total transaction of $7,998,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,413,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,028,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,012,000 after purchasing an additional 144,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Five Below by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 910,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,241,000 after purchasing an additional 126,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 874,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 105,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

