Brokerages Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Brokerages expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to announce $2.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.31 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $9.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.66 billion to $9.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.71 billion to $10.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

NYSE:AAP traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,521. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $130.09 and a 12 month high of $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 213.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,823,000 after purchasing an additional 103,253 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $548,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 292.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $426,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

