Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,790 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.49.

BMY opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

