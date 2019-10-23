Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.704 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion.Brink’s also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.90-4.10 EPS.

Brink’s stock opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $93.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average of $81.76.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Brink’s had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

BCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Brink’s from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Brink’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Brink’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

