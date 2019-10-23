Brinker Capital Inc. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,412 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 32,220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $413,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $2,204,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,089.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.87.

Shares of TGT opened at $113.19 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $114.83. The firm has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

