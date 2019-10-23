Brinker Capital Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Perrigo by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,911,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,572,000 after purchasing an additional 819,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,099,000 after purchasing an additional 571,800 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Perrigo by 89.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,214,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,473,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,529,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,814,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRGO opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.49. Perrigo Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $187,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,844.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald Winowiecki sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $39,672.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

