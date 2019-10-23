Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $184.5-185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.08 million.Brightcove also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.05-0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. 203,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,646. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $388.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 0.81. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

