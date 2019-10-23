Bridget Frey Sells 5,000 Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 69,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bridget Frey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00.

Shares of RDFN opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Redfin Corp has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RDFN shares. Wedbush set a $30.00 price objective on Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 price objective on Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 90.9% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Redfin by 148.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

