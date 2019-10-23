Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.55

Bridgestone Corp (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 18117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43.
About Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)
Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.
