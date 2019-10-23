Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.55

Bridgestone Corp (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 18117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Bridgestone Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.

