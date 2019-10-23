Bridge City Capital LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,583 shares during the period. Methode Electronics comprises 2.2% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. Methode Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 14.86%.

MEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $28,422.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $123,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

