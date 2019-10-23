Bridge City Capital LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Axon Enterprise worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AAXN shares. TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Axon Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

AAXN stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 209.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.69. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $74.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $112.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.41 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.34%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $78,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,175.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

