Bridge City Capital LLC Acquires 2,330 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 298.4% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,605.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.6% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 101.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.96.

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 68,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $11,676,021.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $3,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,233,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,451,534. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

CBRL opened at $161.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.05 and its 200-day moving average is $165.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $185.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.27. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $787.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

