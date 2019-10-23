Bridge City Capital LLC Acquires 13,102 Shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 27.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Nanometrics were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nanometrics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,175,000 after acquiring an additional 450,356 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nanometrics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nanometrics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nanometrics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 787,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nanometrics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 465,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Nanometrics stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66. Nanometrics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $67.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. Nanometrics had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Nanometrics’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Nanometrics Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

