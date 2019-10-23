Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $118.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. On average, analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BHR opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $307.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $14.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.29%.

BHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, insider Mark Nunneley acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 29,825 shares of company stock valued at $244,744 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

