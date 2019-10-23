Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boxlight from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Boxlight in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.08.

Shares of BOXL stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 242,393 shares in the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

