Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,850 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.13% of Comerica worth $12,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 47,467.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,260 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 320,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after purchasing an additional 81,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 103,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA stock opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.55.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMA. DA Davidson cut their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.34.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.