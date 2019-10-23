Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $274.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.83 and a twelve month high of $277.98.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $1.3014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.