Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $8.10 Million Position in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.18% of Newpark Resources worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 12.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 696,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 461.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 138,137 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 27.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NR stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. Newpark Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $625.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $216.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NR. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on Newpark Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Newpark Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

