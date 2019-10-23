Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 289,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $13,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $812.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.01 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.22%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $246.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 230,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $10,837,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,104.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $370,431.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,257.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 575,633 shares of company stock valued at $27,215,196 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

