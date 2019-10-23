Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89-2.945 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.55-1.58 EPS.

NYSE BSX opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.96.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,462 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $807,021.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Halliday Hamish 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,449 shares of company stock worth $3,790,048. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

