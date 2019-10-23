Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock Price Up 5% After Earnings Beat

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)’s stock price rose 5% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $41.24 and last traded at $40.09, approximately 21,258,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 7,290,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.18.
The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.
BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 20,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 52,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31.
About Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.
