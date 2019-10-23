Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock Price Up 5% After Earnings Beat

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)’s stock price rose 5% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $41.24 and last traded at $40.09, approximately 21,258,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 7,290,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.18.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 34,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $1,451,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Halliday Hamish 4,000,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. Insiders have sold 91,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,790,048 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 20,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 52,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

