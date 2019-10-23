Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 333.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Halliday Hamish 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $256,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,654.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,449 shares of company stock worth $3,790,048 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.96.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

