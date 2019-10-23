Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch Sells 7,000 Shares

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.23, for a total transaction of $2,801,610.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, C James Koch sold 4,481 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,792,400.00.

On Monday, October 14th, C James Koch sold 2,519 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00.

On Friday, October 11th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total transaction of $2,800,420.00.

On Monday, October 7th, C James Koch sold 1,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.45, for a total transaction of $383,450.00.

On Friday, October 4th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.55, for a total transaction of $2,628,850.00.

On Monday, September 16th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.15, for a total transaction of $2,717,050.00.

On Friday, September 13th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.12, for a total transaction of $2,723,840.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.52, for a total transaction of $2,649,640.00.

On Monday, September 9th, C James Koch sold 14,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.78, for a total transaction of $5,596,920.00.

SAM stock opened at $401.18 on Wednesday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $230.93 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $381.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.18.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.51. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Macquarie set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $346.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Guggenheim set a $462.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.84.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

