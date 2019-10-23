Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Trading Up 0.9%

Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.49, approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BORR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Borr Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Borr Drilling stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

