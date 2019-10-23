Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.41

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.41 and last traded at C$3.42, with a volume of 121679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNE. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.18.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.29. The firm has a market cap of $120.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$51.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$25,035.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,810,499 shares in the company, valued at C$16,448,018.93. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 40,800 shares of company stock worth $167,098.

About Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.