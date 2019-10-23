BOMB Market Cap Tops $912,789.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00012805 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. BOMB has a market capitalization of $912,789.00 and approximately $75,561.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOMB has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00035732 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00085869 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000940 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00104673 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,487.90 or 1.00440561 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002677 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 956,679 tokens and its circulating supply is 955,891 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.