Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $370.00 by Bank of America

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been given a $370.00 target price by research analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.20.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $3.50 on Monday, reaching $340.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,986,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,153. Boeing has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,405.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Boeing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

