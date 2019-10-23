Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 554.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Boeing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $337.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.25. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Boeing from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

