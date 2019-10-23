BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.22 and last traded at $38.22, approximately 350 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 171,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 1.06% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.