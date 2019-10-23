BMO Capital Markets Increases Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $45.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TWTR. Mizuho set a $35.00 target price on Twitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cfra raised Twitter to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura raised their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

Twitter stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. Twitter has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 40,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $351,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,087 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,613. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Twitter by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Twitter by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,125,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Twitter by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 84,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Twitter by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,278,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after buying an additional 255,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

