Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Stock Price Up 10%

Blue Star Gold Corp (CVE:BAU)’s share price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 17,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 138,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $6.48 million and a PE ratio of -11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile (CVE:BAU)

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.