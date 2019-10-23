Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $62.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 4.76.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 309.42% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blink Charging stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,757 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. owned about 4.44% of Blink Charging worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

