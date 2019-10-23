BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 1,510.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,355 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 159.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,940 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 13,200.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,667 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 455.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 964,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,610,000 after acquiring an additional 790,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,968,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,705,000 after acquiring an additional 785,493 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $141.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.76.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,929.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $564,221.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,307.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

