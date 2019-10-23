BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 667 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 154.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $204.83 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $211.90. The firm has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Cowen set a $231.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.28.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.