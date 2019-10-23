BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $428,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $2,243,000. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $1,966,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $237,171.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $753,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $14.00 price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nomura lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.94.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

