BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,101 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 53,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 21,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.2% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 46.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

In other news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 840,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,997,548.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,100,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,466,867.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,750. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.