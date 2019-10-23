BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $2,062,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 56.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 48,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,622 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.3% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,220,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $559,462,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $250.28 on Wednesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $264.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.41 and its 200 day moving average is $246.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $347,618.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $3,002,702.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,249 shares of company stock worth $9,616,803. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

