Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.46

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and traded as low as $14.16. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 5,262 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $898,000.

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSD)

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

