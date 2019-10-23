BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Forterra were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 201,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

FRTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $512.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 2.23. Forterra Inc has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $8.24.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.54 million. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forterra Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vikrant Bhatia bought 17,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $112,668.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karl Watson bought 8,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $52,821.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,533.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 110,840 shares of company stock valued at $745,778 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

