BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.42% of First Northwest BanCorp worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 721,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after buying an additional 53,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Deines bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Wiltshire acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. Insiders purchased a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $310,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FNWB opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $191.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.51. First Northwest BanCorp has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 4.81%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

