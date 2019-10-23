BlackRock Inc. Purchases 81,783 Shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.43% of Leaf Group worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEAF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Leaf Group in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leaf Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Leaf Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Leaf Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Leaf Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LEAF stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.79 million for the quarter.

Separately, Cowen downgraded shares of Leaf Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

